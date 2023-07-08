Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says AAP 'waiting' for Congress to publicly denounce Centre's Ordinance

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party is waiting for Congress to publically denounce Centre’s Ordinance on Delhi’s administrative services.

“Congress had said at Patna opposition meeting that they will publicly denounce the (Centre’s) Ordinance (on control of services in Delhi) and that they will vote against the Ordinance in the Parliament session. So, we are waiting for that,” Kejriwal told reporters on Saturday.

VIDEO | “Congress had said at Patna opposition meeting that they will publicly denounce the (Centre’s) Ordinance (on control of services in Delhi) and they will vote against the Ordinance in the Parliament session. So, we are waiting for that,” says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on… pic.twitter.com/9W8jlSF8sL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 8, 2023

Last month, during the first meeting of the Opposition in Patna, the Aam Aadmi Party announced that it will not join any future Opposition unity parties until Congress publicly opposes the Centre’s ordinance to control administrative services in Delhi.

It further said that the grand old party needs to decide whether it backs the people of Delhi or the Modi government.

The party added that Congress, a national party that takes a stand on almost all issues, has yet to make its position on the Black Ordinance public and that the Congress’ Delhi and Punjab “units have announced that the party should support the Modi government on this issue”.

Notably, the Supreme Court said on Thursday that it will hear a petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party challenging the constitutionality of the centre government ordinance to control administrative services in Delhi.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra posted the matter for consideration after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi mentioned the matter seeking an urgent hearing.

The apex court will hear the petition on 10 July.

In its plea, the AAP government has said it is an “unconstitutional exercise of executive fiat” that attempts to “override” the top court and the basic structure of the Constitution.

With inputs from agencies