Delhi chief secretary assault case: BJP engages in war of words with Aam Aadmi Party, demands Arvind Kejriwal's resignation

New Delhi: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition BJP indulged in a war of words on Monday over Delhi Police's charge sheet in the chief secretary assault case, with the latter demanding chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to step down from his post on moral grounds.

It is a "shameful" day in the history of Delhi's polity as the chief minister and the deputy chief Minister stand accused of "criminal conspiracy" in the case of assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash, said Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. "The chief minister should own moral responsibility for the attack on the chief secretary and hand over his charge to some other party colleague till the court decides the matter," he demanded.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj attacked the Narendra Modi government alleging that a "conspiracy" was hatched to defame the chief minister, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 11 party MLAs accused in the case. The Delhi Police in its charge sheet filed in a city court today has named Kejriwal and Sisodia as accused in connection with the alleged assault on Prakash in February. The charge sheet has also named 11 AAP MLAs who were allegedly present during the alleged assault on Prakash during a late night meeting at the chief minister's residence.

"A midnight conspiracy to defame the Delhi chief minister, deputy chief minister and 11 MLAs in a false and laughable case, was hatched at the highest level by the Modi government through its politically appointed Lieutenant Governor and the pro-BJP chief secretary," alleged Bhardwaj. The Aam Aadmi Party is of clear view that Anshu Prakash who has been associated with senior BJP leaders for long, was posted as chief Secretary of Delhi with a "sinister plan" to paralyse the elected Delhi government, charged the AAP spokesperson.