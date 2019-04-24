Delhi CEO receives 439 nominations for seven Lok Sabha seats ahead of polls on 12 May; 74 candidates in fray from North East Delhi

New Delhi: As many as 439 nominations were received from seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, as per the details shared by the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) on Tuesday, the last day of filing the nomination. The seven parliamentary constituencies in the national capital are Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi.

DCE said in a statement that 229 nominations were received from 164 candidates on Tuesday, with cumulative nominations pegged at 439 from 349 candidates from seven parliamentary constituencies. The highest number of nominations was received from North East Delhi (74) while only 39 nominations were filed in North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

The three major political parties — Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress — have declared their candidates for the seven seats. The date of scrutiny of nominations is 24 April, while the last date for withdrawing nomination is 26 April.

Earlier in the day, three heavyweights including Delhi's former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, cricketer-turned-politician and BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir and boxer Vijender Singh filed their nominations from their respective Lok Sabha seats. Gambhir is contesting against three-time Gandhi Nagar MLA Arvind Singh Lovely of Congress and AAP’s Atishi from East Delhi while the Congress party has fielded Dikshit to take on sitting MP Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi seat.

Professional boxer Vijender Singh is in the fray from South Delhi seat, where the BJP has fielded Ramesh Bidhuri, sitting MP, and AAP has reposed faith in Raghav Chadha. After filing their nominations, the candidates were given a kit, which includes details about the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Delhi will go to polls on 12 May. The counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

