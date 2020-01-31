Delhi Cantt Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Delhi Cantt Assembly Elections 2020 | Delhi Cantt Assembly constituency (Delhi Cantonment) is one of the seventy Delhi Assembly constituencies where counting of votes is currently under for the 8 February polls. A per 12:35 trends given by the Election Commission website, AAP's Virender Singh Kadian is currently leading with 12,915 votes, while BJP's Manish Singh trails behind with 9,532 votes.

Delhi Cantt along with Malviya Nagar, RK Puram Assembly seats among other areas, falls under the South Delhi parliamentary constituency in 2008.

Results in last three years

The Delhi Cantt Assembly Constituency is currently held by Surender Singh of AAP. In the 2015 Assembly elections, he beat Karan Singh Tanwar of BJP. Surender Singh got 51.82 percent of the votes. In 2013 Assembly polls, Singh had beaten Tanwar with a slim margin. In 2008 Tanwar had won against Congress candidate Ashok Ahuja.

This year, AAP has fielded Virender Singh Kadian who is a retired Air Force officer. BJP has fielded Purvanchali candidate Manish Singh, a known close aide of the Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari while Congress has gone with long-time loyalist Sandeep Tanwar.

Demography

Delhi Cantonment city is governed by Municipal Corporation which comes under Delhi Metropolitan Region. As per provisional reports of Census India, the population of Delhi Cantonment in 2011 is 1,10,351; of which male and female are 63,757 and 46,594 respectively. Although Delhi Cantonment city has a population of 1,10,351; its urban/ metropolitan population is 16,349,831 of which 8,750,834 are males and 7,598,997 are females.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2015):

Constituency number: 38

Total electors: 2,14,338

Male: 77,910

Female: 54,128

Others: 11

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 58.49 %

Polling stations: 142

Major parties in the fray: Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress are the main contesters in this seat

The Delhi government will pay the board exam fees of schools under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Cantonment, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced. The government will also hold extra classes to focus on teaching mathematics, he said. The government had earlier said it will pay the board exam fees of all government school students, following a hike in the fees by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

"It was decided that the Delhi government will bear the board examination fees of all the students belonging to the Delhi government schools. Now, the Delhi government schools situated in the NDMC and Delhi Cantonment areas are also included under the purview of this decision," Kejriwal, who was earlier a council member of the civic body, said at a press conference.

Sharing details, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the cabinet approved a revised budget of Rs 61.32 crore in order to provide complete subsidy towards CBSE examination fee of students of Class 10 and 12 of government schools and it will include migration fees, practical fees and all other fees

