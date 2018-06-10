You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Delhi BJP to hold four mega rallies in October and November, plans to invite Modi and Amit Shah for Purvanchal gathering

Politics PTI Jun 10, 2018 14:15:37 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi unit of the BJP plans to hold four mega rallies, including one of settlers from Purvanchal, for a show of strength in the city to counter a possible alliance between the Congress and AAP before the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

A senior Delhi BJP leader said the rallies, likely to be held in October and November, will focus on the Dalit community, women, youth and people from Purvanchal or parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"Purvanchali people rallied behind the BJP in the MCD elections in 2017. If we succeed in having their support, the BJP will brave any challenge including the possibility of an alliance between the AAP and Congress," he said.

The party's Delhi unit plans to invite top leaders such as Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to address the Purvanchali rally that will be the first in the series of the four mega gatherings.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The preparations have begun with contact programmes launched by the party.

The BJP hopes that each of the rallies will be attended by at least one lakh people, the party leader, who did not wish to be identified, said.

The party, which believes that Purvanchalis constitute around 40 percent of the city's total voters, had appointed appointed Bhojpuri superstar-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari as the city unit president in November 2016.

Tiwari led the party to a major win in the civic polls in April 2017.

Poorvanchali voters constitute 20-45 percent of the vote share in at least 20 Assembly constituencies in Delhi, the leader said.

The Assembly segments where Purvanchalis dominate include Burari, Seemapuri, Gokalpuri, Karawal Nagar, Kirari, Badli and Nangloi.

"Under our 'Sampark for Samarthan' campaign, all senior leaders including Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari are meeting prominent people. Booth-level office-bearers have to approach 50 households and tell the people about the Modi government's achievements," he said.

The Yuva Morcha has galvanised its cadre through bike rallies in spreading the message about the government's achievements, he added.


Updated Date: Jun 10, 2018 14:15 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores