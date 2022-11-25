Delhi: BJP releases party manifesto for MCD polls, promises pucca houses to slum dwellers

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday released its manifesto for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) promising pucca houses for all slum dwellers to 100 per cent garbage processing through waste-to energy conversion for a green, clean and sustainable New Delhi.

The party announced 17,000 flats ready for allotment will be provided for slum dwellers.

Slums will get facilities of MCD-operated dispensaries, maternity wards, and schools, according to the BJP Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta.

Reading out the 12-point manifesto, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said all services of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be brought online through a mobile application.

"Hundred per cent garbage will be processed through waste-to-energy conversion for a green and clean Delhi. Every slum dweller will be provided flats and 17,000 flats are ready for allotment. The BJP will also do away with trade and health licenses, and also abolish factory licenses," he said.

He also announced that 50 'jan rasois' run by women will be opened in the city at Rs 5 per meal.

"Free cycles will be provided to meritorious girls in MCD schools and all such schools will be upgraded as smart schools by 2027," he added.

The BJP has also promised 1,000 permanent Chhath Ghats and water bodies in all parks, according to the manifesto.

Separate identity cards will be issued for journalists with free parking and arrangement for treatment through separate windows in hospitals.

The Corporation's services will be available on mobile phones through e-governance. The party promised better facilities for Corporation employees.

The BJP has been in power in the MCD — trifurcated in 2012 into north, south, and east corporations and then unified this year — for three straight terms.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.