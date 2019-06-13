Delhi BJP claims AAP govt connived with discoms to levy additional charges on electricity, demands rollback of tariffs

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP Wednesday demanded that the AAP government roll back fixed charges, power purchase cost adjustment charges, surcharge and pension trust surcharge.

Vijender Gupta, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, demanded that the Delhi government compensate electricity consumers for financial losses on account of payment of these charges.

"These charges were levied by distribution companies in connivance with the Kejriwal government. According to conservative estimates, consumers have already been made to pay Rs 10,000 crore to discoms by way of the Delhi government levying these charges," Gupta said.

He criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Power Minister Satyender Jain and other AAP leaders for "projecting a misleading and false picture with regard to power tariff and fixed charges."

He also attacked the Congress for shedding "crocodile tears" on the loot by distribution companies, saying that the Congress was equally responsible for looting the public during its 15-year rule.

Delhi Congress Chief Sheila Dikshit met Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, demanding a waiver for six months to power consumers in the city who, she said, have been made to pay over Rs 7,400 crore as increased fixed charges and surcharge for pension fund. A party delegation led by Dikshit met the chief minister at his Flagstaff Road residence and raised issues related to power and water supply faced by the people in the National Capital Region.

