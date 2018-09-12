Delhi BJP asks parents of govt school children not to share details with AAP govt

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Wednesday asked the parents of government school children not to share details with the AAP government, except the information given at the time of admission, claiming it could be compromised.

President of Delhi BJP Manoj Tiwari said in a statement that a circular issued by the Delhi government that seeks the government schools and aided schools to provide information about the parents of the children and Aadhaar number, voter identity card and other information of their family members.

It has been stated in the circular that a data bank will be formed but the purpose has not been disclosed, he said.

"It is to be considered that the Delhi government has appointed a private company for the verification of the documents collected by the schools which means that the information of the parents of the children is being given to a private agency," he alleged.

"It is a direct attack on the right to privacy. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal must clarify that in spite of the information collected at the time of admission what is the purpose behind verification by a private company," Tiwari asked.

He requested the parents that they should not share any other information with the Delhi government, except the information given at the time of admission so that it was not "misused".