Delhi Assembly polls: People will decide on 8 February whether they consider me a terrorist or not, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: With just two days left for the Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that it is for the people of Delhi to decide on 8 February whether they consider him a "terrorist" or not.

Speaking to ANI, Kejriwal, who is again contesting from the New Delhi constituency, said, "I have made so many students gain an education in the last five years by building schools. Does a terrorist make students educated? I have taken elder people to pilgrimage, so how am I a terrorist? Still, if the people of Delhi think that I am a terrorist, they should press the lotus button (party symbol of BJP) on 8 February. But if they think that I have worked for Delhi, press the 'jhaadu' [broom] (party symbol of AAP) button."

Sharing an emotional part of his life, he said, "I am extremely saddened. I haven't done anything for myself and my family during my entire life. I am devoted to this country. I have studied in IIT and my score was really good, but even then, I did not go abroad. Over 80 percent of my classmates went abroad but at that time I decided to remain here and work for my country."

Kejriwal, who is also an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, said that he is a diabetic and yet sat on several hunger strikes to fight against corruption in the country.

"I left the Income Tax Commissioner's job and joined Anna Hazare to fight against corruption. While staging the protest I went on a hunger strike against corruption despite being diabetic," he added.

Kejriwal continued, "I'm a diabetic. I take insulin four times a day. If a person with diabetes is on insulin and doesn't eat anything for four to five hours, they collapse and can even die. In such a situation, I have done a hunger strike against corruption twice for 15 days."

This emotional attack by Kejriwal comes after BJP leaders called him a "terrorist".

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday targeted Kejriwal, saying there is enough proof available to prove that AAP leader is a "terrorist".

Listing out all the pieces of evidence one by one, Javadekar said, "Today, Kejriwal's party supports Shaheen Bagh. What is it that you support? Breaking Assam off from India, Jinnah's idea of independence? Standing at a place where slogans of breaking India are being raised is also terrorism."

The voting in all 70 Assembly constituencies is scheduled for 8 February and the counting of votes will take place on 11 February.

