Delhi Assembly polls: Congress likely to release list of candidates today; party’s state unit chief Subhash Chopra won't contest

New Delhi: The Congress is expected to announce Friday the list of candidates for the ensuing Delhi Assembly polls scheduled to be held on 8 February.

The candidates were finalised after a meeting of the Congress election committee late on Thursday evening, the party's Delhi unit president Subhash Chopra said.

"We have discussed most of the seats and the list will be out soon," Chopra told ANI.

When asked if senior leaders will contest the polls in the National Capital, he said, "This will be decided by the high command." However, Chopra said that he will not contest as he has been given the responsibility to manage the elections.

The Congress has not yet been able to finalise candidates for the New Delhi seat from where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to contest elections.

According to party sources, Congress' senior leader Arvinder Lovely is all set to contest from Gandhi Nagar seat. However, Ajay Maken has left to the United States as his daughter is unwell.

The party has also given tickets to young faces.

Congress leadership has decided to offer four seats to its alliance partner RJD and for the remaining seats, its screening committee comprising Chopra, AICC Incharge of Delhi PC Chacko and senior leaders Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal have been asked to finalise candidates, party sources told ANI.

"Some senior leaders have managed to get the berth for their relatives," sources said.

Voting for the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi will take place on 8 February. The counting of votes will take place on 11 February.

