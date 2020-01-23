Delhi Assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal tops chart in AAP's team of 39 star campaigners; list includes Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai

New Delhi: With the Delhi Assembly polls inching closer, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday released a list of 39-star campaigners with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's name featuring on the top of the list.

The list, which was submitted to the Delhi Chief Election Officer on Monday, has names of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab state head Bhagwant Mann, Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai, Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta.

Cabinet Ministers Rajendra Pal Gautam, Satyendra Jain, Imran Hussain and Kailash Gahlot will also campaign in different parts of the National Capital.

Sitting MLAs like Rakhi Birla, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Jarnail Singh, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharti and Amanatullah Khan are also part of the star campaigner list. According to the list, Music composer Vishal Dadlani will also campaign for the AAP.

AAP chief Kejriwal had filed his nomination papers from New Delhi constituency on Tuesday.

The ruling AAP has declared names of all candidates for the 70-member Assembly. Kejriwal has won twice in the past from New Delhi constituency.

In 2015, the AAP had won the election in a thumping majority bagging 67 of 70 seats.

This year, the polling is scheduled on 8 on February and the counting of votes will take place on 11 February.

