Delhi Assembly Monsoon Session: AAP to raise issue of IAS officers' conduct, CCTV cameras; BJP to corner govt on scam, water-logging

The five-day Monsoon Session of Delhi Assembly will begin from Monday where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is expected to table bills on installation of CCTVs, menace of stray dogs and a separate public service commission for Delhi. Meanwhile, the BJP, which is in Opposition, plans to corner the Kejriwal government on the alleged bus procurement scam, demands of National Register of Citizens-like exercise in the city and the issue of water-logging.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta said BJP MLAs would also raise the "falsehood" of government on honouring women, as he accused Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot of "humiliating" a senior woman IAS officer during a meeting.

Meanwhile, the ruling AAP seeks to target the BJP-ruled civic bodies over the dog and monkey bite menace besides installation of CCTV cameras and implementation of an IIT Delhi report to overcome waterlogging in the city. AAP spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said party legislators will raise the issues of CCTV camera project and doorstep delivery of ration during the session.

For the first day of the session, three topics including installation of CCTV cameras, SC verdict on powers of the elected government and a separate PSC for Delhi have been listed for discussion.

The ruling party is also expected to discuss the alleged "misinformation" given by IAS officers to media and courts, thereby "defaming" the committees of the Assembly. AAP legislators may also seek to attack the bureaucrats trying to boycott meetings of the Assembly committees, Bhardwaj said.

During the Assembly’s last session in June, AAP legislators had alleged the IAS officers had not given complete answers to their questions. This was taken up by the Speaker of the House Ram Niwas Goel after which the matter was referred to the Assembly’s privilege committee. But Bharadwaj hopes that the MLAs will get all their answers this time.

The Monsoon session of Delhi Assembly is scheduled from 6 August to 10 August. The 70-member House is dominated by AAP, whereas the opposition benches are occupied by only four BJP MLAs.

With inputs from agencies