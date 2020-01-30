Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Yogi Adityanath to hold 12 rallies, including at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar, from 1 to 4 Feb

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will hold 12 rallies in Delhi — including at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar — between 1 and 4 February ahead of polls in the National Capital, according to several media reports.

He is also scheduled to hold rallies at Karaval Nagar, Rohini, Badarpur, Vikaspuri, Dwarka, Patparganj and Shahdara. Apart from these assemblies, he will also hold public meetings at Tughlakabad, Kalkaji, Narela, Bawana, Badli and Adarsh Nagar, according to an Aaj Tak report.

According to News18, the schedule for Adityanath's rallies is:

1 February - Karaval Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Rohini, Narela

2 February - Badarpur and Tughlakabad

3 February - Vikaspuri, Uttamnagar, Dwarka, Mehrauli

4 February - Patparganj, Shahdara

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and chief minister of other states ruled by the saffron party, Adityanath is among the party’s star campaigners for the Delhi polls.

The development comes as the protests at Shaheen Bagh, considered the epicenter of the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), enters its 47th day. Demonstrations are also going on in Badarpur’s Maulvi Nagar area.

Delhi will go to polls on 8 February and the counting of votes will be held on 11 February.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.