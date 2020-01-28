Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: With interactive website, Arvind Kejriwal steps into voters' homes to discuss AAP govt's accomplishments, plans

Arvind Kejriwal launched an interactive online campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls to highlight the work done by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in various spheres, including infrastructure, health and power.

आप की सरकार के 5 सालों के काम बताने के लिए मैं आपके घर आया हूँ। दरवाजे पर खड़ा हूँ। अपने घर का दरवाजा खोलने के लिए इस लिंक पर क्लिक कीजिए https://t.co/siLz6jrFIw या 7690944444 पर missed call करिए।#WelcomeKejriwal pic.twitter.com/cdHYjgZnlS — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 27, 2020

With less than two weeks remaining for the elections in Delhi, the chief minister launched the website welcomekejriwal.in, a part of the micro-level campaign ‘Aapka Kejriwal Aap Ke Dwaar’ under which he aims to “visit every household in the city and deliver a talk on the government’s achievements”. He appealed to the people to visit the website or give a missed call on 7690944444, following which he will appear on smartphone or computer screens.

The website’s introductory page shows Kejriwal ringing the doorbell of a house and requesting the use, “Namaskar, I am Arvind Kejriwal. May I come in? Hope you aren’t busy.” On clicking on the ‘Welcome’ button on the page, Kejriwal enters the house and the user is presented seven choices of sectors on which the chief minister would speak through pre-recorded videos. Options include education, health, water, unauthorised colonies, electricity, women empowerment and infrastructure.

The plan to build flyovers, redesign roads, new electric buses and cleanliness projects featured in the plans that Kejriwal listed under the ‘infrastructure’ section. Meanwhile, in the ‘women empowerment’ section, he talked about the installation of CCTVs in various localities and the plan to install 1.4 lakh more in the near future. “We will also install 2 lakh streetlights to do away with dark spots in the city,” he said. Additionally, the chief minister said that 13,000 bus marshals have increased women’s safety and there has been a 12 percent increase in women travellers in buses.

CCTV cameras have also been installed in unauthorised colonies, where facilities like roads and water supply have been provided in the last five years, Kejriwal said in the video. He also said that the AAP government in Delhi has ensured 24 hours electricity for its people and that consumption upto 200 units has been made free. “32 lakh families last month paid zero electricity bill,” he said.

Under the education section, the chief minister said that the quality of education and facilities have been brought at par with private schools. He added that the government has introduced novel steps like foreign training for principals and vice-principals, coaching for competitive examinations, IIM training for teachers, loans for college education up to Rs 10 lakh without any guarantee and government assistance for competitive exam coaching.

In the ‘water’ section, Kejriwal promises to ensure that piped water reached all parts of Delhi, adding that his government ensured that 93 percent of the National Capital does not have to turn to tankers for water. “Our goal is 24X7 water supply, which is clean enough to be consumed directly from the tap,” he said. He also added that cleaning of the Yamuna river and beautification of its shore is among AAP’s goals.

The chief minister highlighted that under the AAP, all treatment, medicines and tests were made free at Delhi government hospitals and over 450 mohalla clinics were opened.

While unveiling the website on Monday, Kejriwal said that even though he wants to meet the approximately 50 lakh families of Delhi through a door-to-door campaign, it is not "physically possible". He said he wanted to have a direct conversation with the people without any mediators and this idea led to the launch of the website. “You can share your feedback. We will try to include your suggestions and I will personally make sure to work on your complaints after the elections,” the chief minister said.

Ankit Lal, AAP’s social media head, told The Hindu, that the website was developed with technology used in games and high-end advertisements. “The complete idea was developed by our team and it was made by an outside vendor. Though the technology existed, it was never for political campaigns at this scale by anyone before,” he said.

AAP won 67 out 70 seats in the last Delhi elections in 2015. In the elections to be held on 8 February, the party faces stiff competition from the BJP, which is banking on regularisation of unauthorised colonies through a bill passed by the Parliament last year. The results of the polls will be announced on 11 February.

With inputs from PTI

