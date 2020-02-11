Delhi Election Result 2020 LIVE Counting and Updates: Counting of votes to begins; AAP places 10 volunteers at each centre to rule out foul play

Delhi Election Results 2020 Counting Latest Updates: Counting of votes have begun. Reports said that the Aam Aadmi Party has deployed 10 volunteers at each strongroom across the National Capital to avoid any mishandling of the EVMs ahead of the counting on Tuesday.
The three-cornered fight between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress will come to a conclusion when counting of votes cast in the Delhi Assembly elections is held on Tuesday (11 February).
The Election Commission announced that counting will begin at 8 am at 21 counting centres. "We have set up 21 centres for counting of votes, wherein there will be a dedicated hall for every constituency. The counting will start at 8 am on 11 February," Ranbir Singh told ANI.
The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live on Election Commission of India websites – eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in. Additionally, updates are also expected on EC’s Twitter account.
The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live on Election Commission of India websites – eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in. Additionally, updates are also expected on EC's Twitter account.
The National Capital saw a voter turnout of 62.59 percent this time. As compared to the 67.12 percent polling recorded in 2015, with the highest voting recorded in Ballimaran (71.6 percent) and lowest in Delhi Cantonment (45.4 percent).
These elections also saw novel steps being taken by the Election Commission to enhance voter participation. While senior citizens had the option to be picked up from their residence and be taken to the polling booths, digital voter slips containing QR code were introduced in 11 constituencies.
Most exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the 8 February elections held across the 70 Assembly constituencies in the National Capital. Under the leadership of Kejriwal, AAP had secured a win in 67 seats in the 2015 Assembly polls, while the BJP had won only three seats.
The Congress won no seats in the 2015 polls, facing a shocking defeat after having held Delhi for 15 years before that.
Exit polls predict victory for AAP
Most pollsters predicted that AAP will return to power, but without the massive margins witnessed in 2015. According to India Today-My Axis exit poll, AAP may also surpass its 2015 tally of 67 seats. It has predicted 59-68 seats for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, 2-11 seats for BJP and a rout for the Congress.
According to the C-Voter ABP News exit poll, the AAP will win 49 to 63 seats in Delhi while the BJP is predicted to win 5 to 19 seats. Congress is poised to get 0-4 seats. The Jan Ki Baat-Republic TV exit poll has predicted 48-61 seats for AAP, 9-21 for the BJP and 0-1 for the Congress.
AAP alleges EVM tampering, BJP exudes confidence
AAP said it would deploy its volunteers outside the 30 strong rooms where EVMs have been kept, a move aimed at keeping a tight vigil on the machines till the counting day. The announcement came after party leader Sanjay Singh alleged, while sharing videos on his Twitter account, that EVMs were being moved in an “unauthorised manner” after polling concluded on Saturday.
The videos shared by him asked why EVMs were being moved without the mandatory cover of reserve police forces and how the machines were taken out of a vehicle at a location that was not near a strong room. The Election Commission denied these allegations.
Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari expressed confidence that the saffron party will emerge victorious in the Assembly polls. BJP candidate from New Delhi Assembly constituency Sunil Yadav exuded confidence about defeating Kejriwal. "I guarantee my victory and Kejriwal's defeat. If result proved otherwise, I will not contest any elections again in my life," Yadav said.
Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020 08:01:04 IST
The counting centre at Commonwealth Games Village has been set up as a model centre with state-of-the-art facilities.
Only two of the 70 constituencies in Delhi recorded a higher turnout in 2020 compared to the 2015 Assembly elections: Matia Mahal and Ballimaran in Old Delhi with 70.38 percent turnout and 71.6 percent respectively.
Reports said that the Aam Aadmi Party has deployed 10 volunteers at each strongroom across the National Capital to avoid any mishandling of the EVMs ahead of the counting on Tuesday. A strong room is the place where the EVMs are kept for the time after the polling is done and before counting takes place. This time, the Election Commission has established 21 such heavy security locations to store the EVMs.
The Aam Aadmi Party will storm back to power for another term in the Delhi Assembly elections, exit polls unanimously predicted on Saturday. The exit poll forecasts also said that while the BJP may improve its tally marginally from the previous election, the Congress is staring at another rout. While some polls predicted that the AAP will win a two-thirds majority, others predicted that it may get more than three-fourth of the seats.
The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live on Election Commission of India websites - eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in. Additionally, updates are also expected on EC's Twitter account.

The Election Commission announced that counting will begin at 8 am at 21 counting centres. "We have set up 21 centres for counting of votes, wherein there will be a dedicated hall for every constituency. The counting will start at 8 am on 11 February," Ranbir Singh told ANI.
08:01 (IST)
07:58 (IST)
The counting centre at Commonwealth Games Village has been set up as a model centre with state-of-the-art facilities.
07:57 (IST)
Delhi traffic takes minor hit due to counting; diversion in Dwarka sector 7 and 9
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory saying the traffic movement will remain closed on Road number 224 Dwarka from sector 7/9 crossing towards sector 9/10 crossing due to Delhi election counting.
Traffic movement will also remain closed from Bhajanpura towards Gagan Cinema (both carriageways) due to vote counting. Motorists are advised to take alternative route, the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted early today.
Muni Maya Ram Marg near Guru Nanak Dev Institute of Technology (both carriageways) shall remain closed due to Counting. Traffic movement will remain closed on Road number 224 Dwarka from sector 7/9 crossing towards sector 9/10 crossing due to vote counting, they tweeted.
07:56 (IST)
Only two of the 70 constituencies in Delhi recorded a higher turnout in 2020 compared to the 2015 Assembly elections: Matia Mahal and Ballimaran in Old Delhi with 70.38 percent turnout and 71.6 percent respectively.
07:46 (IST)
AAP's Manish Sisodia offers prayers before Delhi results; Manoj Tiwari claims BJP coming to power notwithstanding exit poll predictions
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia offered prayers at his residence ahead of counting for Assembly elections. Speaking to the media, he exuded confidence and said, "We are confident of a win today because we have worked for people in the last 5 years."
Meanwhile, Delhi unit chief of AAP's main rival, BJP, also claimed that the saffron party will win the polls. He said don't be surprised if the BJP comes to power with 55 seats. "I am not nervous. I am confident that it will be a good day for the BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats,"
He also rubbished the exit poll predictions, which have forecast an AAP wave.
07:36 (IST)
07:27 (IST)
Delay in voter turnout data angers AAP
In the bitterly fought Delhi elections, not even the simple matter of voter turnout figures were without controversy this time. The final voter turnout came out on Sunday, whereas the elections were conducted on Saturday between 8 am and 6 pm. The unusual delay in revealing the voter turnout fuelled speculation and angered a jittery Aam Aadmi Party, which has earlier also raised questions on the fairness of polls and alleged that the Electronic Voting Machines were rigged to favour the BJP.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned the Election Commission over delay in the announcement of the final voter turnout. Hours after the polling concluded, Kejriwal tweeted, "Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?"
07:25 (IST)
07:10 (IST)
Here's an overview of what most pollsters predicted the outcome of Delhi elections to be.
07:07 (IST)
Reports said that the Aam Aadmi Party has deployed 10 volunteers at each strongroom across the National Capital to avoid any mishandling of the EVMs ahead of the counting on Tuesday. A strong room is the place where the EVMs are kept for the time after the polling is done and before counting takes place. This time, the Election Commission has established 21 such heavy security locations to store the EVMs.
07:00 (IST)
The Aam Aadmi Party will storm back to power for another term in the Delhi Assembly elections, exit polls unanimously predicted on Saturday. The exit poll forecasts also said that while the BJP may improve its tally marginally from the previous election, the Congress is staring at another rout. While some polls predicted that the AAP will win a two-thirds majority, others predicted that it may get more than three-fourth of the seats.
06:25 (IST)
The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live on Election Commission of India websites - eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in. Additionally, updates are also expected on EC's Twitter account.

06:22 (IST)
The Election Commission announced that counting will begin at 8 am at 21 counting centres. "We have set up 21 centres for counting of votes, wherein there will be a dedicated hall for every constituency. The counting will start at 8 am on 11 February," Ranbir Singh told ANI.