Arvind Kejriwal to be sworn in as Delhi CM for third time on 16 Feb at Ramlila Maidan; Cabinet to retain ministers from last Assembly

After a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly election, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on 16 February, Sunday, according to multiple reports. Like in 2015, Kejriwal will take oath for the second time at a grand public ceremony at Ramlila Maidan in the National Capital. He had invited all Delhi residents to his swearing-in when he took oath in 2015.

Kejriwal will reportedly retain his cabinet from 2015 and won't induct new ministers.

Kejriwal met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the Raj Niwas on Wednesday, a day after he scripted a spectacular victory sweeping the Delhi polls. The meeting lasted for around 15 minutes.

Sources said the two discussed the oath-taking ceremony which could take place over the weekend. As per procedure, Kejriwal is also to tender his resignation to pave the way for his fresh swearing-in.

The AAP chief will also hold a meeting with the newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party MLAs. The legislators will then elect him as the leader of the legislature party, following which he will stake claim to form the government.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has won 62 seats. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marginally improved its tally of seats from three to eight. The AAP, with its vote share of 53.6 percent, fell short of its 2015 Delhi Assembly polls tally (54 percent), while the BJP bagged its second best of 38.5 percent, six percent more than last time.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal had dissolved the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday. "Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday dissolved the Sixth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from 11 February." a Raj Niwas official had confirmed. "A new order will be issued for the formation of the Seventh Legislative Assembly after the final results come," the official added.

With inputs from agencies

