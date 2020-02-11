Delhi Election Results 2020 Date: When and where to watch Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE Streaming on TV and Online Today

Delhi Assembly election results 2020: The three-cornered fight between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress will come to a conclusion when counting of votes cast in the Delhi Assembly elections is held on Tuesday (11 February).

The Election Commission announced that counting will begin at 8 am at 21 counting centres. "We have set up 21 centres for counting of votes, wherein there will be a dedicated hall for every constituency. The counting will start at 8 am on 11 February," Ranbir Singh told ANI.

The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live on Election Commission of India websites – eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in. Additionally, updates are also expected on EC’s Twitter account.

Readers can also follow in-depth coverage of Delhi’s polling, exit polls and results on Firstpost, apart from watching the happenings of the day through the Live TV option.

The National Capital saw a voter turnout of 62.59 percent this time. As compared to the 67.12 percent polling recorded in 2015, with the highest voting recorded in Ballimaran (71.6 percent) and lowest in Delhi Cantonment (45.4 percent).

These elections also saw novel steps being taken by the Election Commission to enhance voter participation. While senior citizens had the option to be picked up from their residence and be taken to the polling booths, digital voter slips containing QR code were introduced in 11 constituencies.

Most exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the 8 February elections held across the 70 Assembly constituencies in the National Capital. Under the leadership of Kejriwal, AAP had secured a win in 67 seats in the 2015 Assembly polls, while the BJP had won only three seats.

The Congress won no seats in the 2015 polls, facing a shocking defeat after having held Delhi for 15 years before that.

Exit polls predict victory for AAP

Most pollsters predicted that AAP will return to power, but without the massive margins witnessed in 2015. According to India Today-My Axis exit poll, AAP may also surpass its 2015 tally of 67 seats. It has predicted 59-68 seats for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, 2-11 seats for BJP and a rout for the Congress.

According to the C-Voter ABP News exit poll, the AAP will win 49 to 63 seats in Delhi while the BJP is predicted to win 5 to 19 seats. Congress is poised to get 0-4 seats. The Jan Ki Baat-Republic TV exit poll has predicted 48-61 seats for AAP, 9-21 for the BJP and 0-1 for the Congress.

AAP alleges EVM tampering, BJP exudes confidence

AAP said it would deploy its volunteers outside the 30 strong rooms where EVMs have been kept, a move aimed at keeping a tight vigil on the machines till the counting day. The announcement came after party leader Sanjay Singh alleged, while sharing videos on his Twitter account, that EVMs were being moved in an “unauthorised manner” after polling concluded on Saturday.

The videos shared by him asked why EVMs were being moved without the mandatory cover of reserve police forces and how the machines were taken out of a vehicle at a location that was not near a strong room. The Election Commission denied these allegations.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari expressed confidence that the saffron party will emerge victorious in the Assembly polls. BJP candidate from New Delhi Assembly constituency Sunil Yadav exuded confidence about defeating Kejriwal. "I guarantee my victory and Kejriwal's defeat. If result proved otherwise, I will not contest any elections again in my life," Yadav said.

