Delhi Assembly election: AAP releases manifesto with plan for 24-hour markets, promises of quality education, clean water

Politics Press Trust of India Feb 04, 2020 14:36:07 IST

  • The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the 8 February polls, with special focus on quality education, health, clean water and 24-hour electricity in the Delhi

  • Released by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as "28-point guarantee card", the manifesto promises doorstep delivery of ration, a free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens

  • The party said its vision is to make every family prosperous and it will continue to work for full statehood to Delhi

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the 8 February polls, with special focus on quality education, health, clean water and 24-hour electricity in the National Capital.

Released by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as "28-point guarantee card", the manifesto promises doorstep delivery of ration, a free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens and one crore compensation to kin of a safai karamchari if he dies on duty.

The party said its vision is to make every family prosperous and it will continue to work for full statehood to Delhi.

The manifesto also included a plan to allow markets for 24 hours under a pilot project.

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2020 14:36:07 IST

