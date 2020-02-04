Delhi Assembly election: AAP releases manifesto with plan for 24-hour markets, promises of quality education, clean water

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the 8 February polls, with special focus on quality education, health, clean water and 24-hour electricity in the National Capital.

Released by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as "28-point guarantee card", the manifesto promises doorstep delivery of ration, a free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens and one crore compensation to kin of a safai karamchari if he dies on duty.

The party said its vision is to make every family prosperous and it will continue to work for full statehood to Delhi.

The manifesto also included a plan to allow markets for 24 hours under a pilot project.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.