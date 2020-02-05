Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Wazirpur profile: Constituency set to see repeat of 2015 contest as AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta faces Mahender Nagpal of BJP

Wazirpur Assembly Election 2020 | Part of the high-profile Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, Wazirpur Assembly constituency will see a repeat of the 2015 battle as incumbent AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta takes on BJP's Mahender Nagpal for the second consecutive time. The Congress, on the other hand, has nominated Hari Kishan Jindal, an ex-councillor of the NDMC and a local Congressman. Wazirpur is known for being a major industrial area and was recently in the news as several workers went on strike against the Centre's policies.

Here's a brief profile of the constituency:

Constituency name: Wazirpur

Constituency number: 17

District: North West Delhi

Total electors: 1,63,100

Female electors: 71,916

Male electors: 91,181

Third gender electors: Three

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: The constituency has elected representatives from all three parties in the last 27 years. Congress' Deep Chand Bandhu was the elected representative from the Assembly constituency in the 1993 and 1998 elections. In the 2003 polls, BJP won the seat for the first time when its candidate Mange Ram Garg defeated his nearest Congress rival Rattan Chand Jain by 2,507 votes. However, Hari Shanker Gupta won back the seat for Congress in the 2008 election. In the 2013 election, Gupta lost to BJP's Mahender Nagpal by nearly 13,000 votes. Nagpal, however, could not hold on to his seat in the AAP wave of 2015 as he lost to Rajesh Gupta by over 22,000 votes.

Demographics: Wazirpur is dominated by migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The constituency also houses many trading centres, which points out that there is a sizeable Vaishya community in the constituency. In fact, in the past, all the three parties — AAP, Congress and the BJP — have nominated Vaishya (trader community) candidates this election. According to media reports, there is also a sizeable presence of South Indian voters in Wazirpur and has seen Congress bring their leaders from the South to campaign for the local candidates.

