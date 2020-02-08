Delhi Election 2020 Voting Percentage LIVE Updates: Over 4% polling recorded within first hour of voting; South Delhi gets highest turnout

Delhi Election 2020 Voting Percentage LATEST Updates: Elections are currently underway in 70-membered Delhi Assembly to elect a new government. The current term of the government is set to end on 22 February. Over 1.47 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. Polling began at 8 am and will end at 6 pm. In the 2015 Assembly elections, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 67.12 percent. In 2013, 65.63 percent of eligible Delhiites turned out to vote and the figure in the 2008 elections was 57.58 percent.

Both BJP and AAP are eyeing to gain power in the National Capital. The Congress is the third main force in the contest in which 672 candidates are in the fray for 70 Assembly seats. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is going into the Delhi election with the hope to repeat its stellar performance of the last Assembly polls, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which bagged all seven seats here in the Lok Sabha election in May 2019, will be aiming at expanding its vote share in the Assembly election too.

The Congress is seeking to improve its performance than last time when it failed to bag even a single seat in the Assembly polls. The AAP had got 54.3 percent votes in the 2015 Assembly polls, while the BJP secured 32 percent and the Congress bagged just 9.6 percent of the total votes polled.

Riding on tech-savvy elements like QR codes and mobile apps, poll authorities have geared up for the polls, making tight security arrangements across the national capital and keeping an extra vigil in Shaheen Bagh and other sensitive polling areas.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said 1,47,86,382 people are eligible to vote in the Delhi polls, and 2,32,815 are in the age group of 18-19. Voters in various categories include males (81,05,236), females (66,80,277), service voters (11,608), third gender voters (869), and senior citizens (aged 80 and above) voters (2,04,830), officials said.

Security personnel kept guard at strong rooms storing EVMs. Election staff during the day carried EVMs and other polling material to booths under tight supervision in all constituencies.

"After getting polling material, a large number of polling stations have already been set up, and soon all will be done. Model polling stations will be spread across 70 locations, one in each constituency. Each of these 70 locations will also have 'pink booths'," he said.

Pink booths are those which are manned completely by women staff.

Electors can carry smartphones at polling stations in 11 assembly constituencies for accessing QR codes from the voters' helpline app in case they have not brought the voter's slip to the booth.

Delhi has 70 Assembly constituencies and one constituency in each of the 11 districts will have this tech-driven facility.

The 11 are Sultanpur Majra, Seelampur, Ballimaran, Bijwasan, Trilokpuri, Shakur Basti, New Delhi, Rohtas Nagar, Chhatarpur, Rajouri Garden and Jangpura.

With inputs from PTI

