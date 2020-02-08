Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Voter turnout dismal with National Capital recording 54.65% till 6 pm; New Delhi district lowest at 51.57%

Delhi recorded a poor voter turnout of 54.65 percent, just above the halfway mark, as voting for the state Assembly Elections drew at a close at 6 pm on Friday. This was despite a fiercely contested campaign by the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Of the 11 districts, northeast Delhi recorded the highest turnout of 62.75 percent, while New Delhi saw 51.57 percent, the lowest till 6 pm.

It is important to note that these are provisional figures, and not the final figures.

District Turnout (till 6 pm) North West 54.35 North East 62.75 South 53.15 Central 53.05 South West 54.69 East 56.08 West 54.88 North 52.68 New Delhi 51.57 Shahdara 56.95 South East 52.35

Voting remains dismal till noon

In the one hour since voting began at 8 am, at least 4.34 percent voters came out of their homes to exercise their franchise. The voting percentage rose to 5.27 percent by 10 am amid security forces keeping a tight watch across the 70 constituencies and an "extra vigil" in sensitive areas like Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar and Seelampuri. At this hour, of the 11 districts in Delhi, South Delhi district recorded the highest turnout at 6.4 percent, polling was the lowest in South West Delhi at 1.51 percent.

By 11 am, the turnout in at least four of the eleven districts was still very low with South West Delhi recording the lowest at 6.77 percent. Other districts with poor turnout till 11 am were New Delhi (7.34 percent), Central (7.85 percent) and South East (8.08 percent). The highest turnout till 11 am was recorded in North East with 14.68 percent polling.

The numbers jumped significantly in these districts by noon, but the overall turnout was still low with just 15.68 percent polling till noon.

Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-CAA protests saw long queues in the afternoon, but the Assembly constituency showed dismal poll percentage as per EC data. The Election Commission had put all five polling stations in Shaheen Bagh area under the "critical" category.

Most media reports claimed long queues were seen outside polling booths. However, Okhla, the Assembly constituency under which the area falls saw a dismal voter turnout with provisional data showing just 4.66 percent turnout in the constituency till noon.

AAP's Amanatullah Khan is the sitting MLA in this area and also the 2020 candidate of the party, he is up against Congress's Parvez Hashmi and BJP's Brahm Singh Bidhuri.

By 2 pm, the average turnout was at 27.48 percent. At this hour, the Jat-dominated Bijwasan, part of the South Delhi district, recorded the poorest turnout with 10.79 percent of votes. Mustafabad seat in North East Delhi recorded the highest voter turnout with 37.36 percent. Key candidates in Mustafabad constituency include Haji Yunus of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jagdish Pradhan of the BJP and Ahmed's son Ali Mehndi from Congress.

Spur in polling post 3 pm

By 3 pm, the average polling percentage for the 11 districts rose to just a dismal 29.89 percent.

While voting was slow in the early hours, it picked up between 3 pm and 4 pm, and in seven districts, the turnout increased by more than 10 percent. Based on provisional data on the Election Commission's voter turnout app, 42.29 percent electors had exercised their electoral franchise. Mustafababad, the Muslim-dominated Mustafabad became the first and only constituency to cross the 50 percent polling till 4 pm.

According to the 5 pm data released by the Election Commission, two districts — New Delhi and Central — recorded a jump in voting figures from 4 pm. The voter turnout in the New Delhi shot up to 44.09 from 37.26 percent while in Central Delhi it increased from 38.41 to 44.74 percent.

The Rithala constituency in North West Delhi has registered a voter turnout of only 35.30 percent till 5.30 pm. The Constituency had recorded a voter turnout of 66.46 percent in the previous election.

As per reports, Rithala has a mixed population with Muslims constituting over 30 to 40 percent of the population. The Assembly segment also has a crucial Jat population, which has traditionally been a BJP vote bank. Middle-class areas such as Sector 17 Rohini, Sector 16 Rohini, Sector 11 Rohini and Sector 6 Rohini are part of the constituency.

According to Election Commission data, over 1.47 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls, the results of which will decide the fate of 672 candidates.

According to Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh, there are over 81 lakh male voters, 66.80 lakh female voters, and 869 third-gender voters. Around 2.33 lakh voters are in the age group of 18-19, 2.04 lakh voters are senior citizens aged 80, while there are 11,608 service voters, according to officials.

With inputs from PTI

