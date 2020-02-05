Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Vikaspuri Profile: Constituency set for threeway contest as incumbent AAP MLA Mahinder Yadav seeks a third term

Vikaspuri Assembly Elections 2020 | Situated in West Delhi, Vikaspuri is one of the biggest constituencies in terms of electorate in the Union Territory. AAP candidate Mahinder Yadav is looking to win a third term in the Assembly, while BJP’s Sanjay Singh will try to wrest the seat from the ruling party in his second attempt. This year, the Congress has fielded Mukesh Sharma from Vikaspuri, which began as a Punjabi resettlement colony in West Delhi before undergoing growth in the 1990s, as per reports.

The constituency goes to the polls on 8 February.

The AAP would seek to retain power on the back of the development agenda it pursued in the last five years. On the other hand, the BJP, which controls the Centre as well as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), would look to dislodge the AAP from power. The Congress, meanwhile, would look to put up a tough fight after its improved performance in the recently concluded state elections in Haryana and Jharkhand.

Here is a brief profile on the constituency:

Constituency Name: Vikaspuri

Constituency Number: 31

District Name: West Delhi

Total Electors: 3,25,246

Female Electors: 1,41,905

Male Electors: 1,83,313

Third Gender: 28

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: Created in 2008, the constituency’s first representative was Nand Kishore of the Congress party. Since 2013, Mahinder Yadav of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the incumbent MLA. In the 2013 polls, he defeated his nearest rival, BJP's Krishan Gahlot by a narrow margin of 405 votes. Yadav proved mettle in the 2015 Assembly polls when he defeated BJP candidate Sanjay Singh by a massive margin of over 77,000 votes.

Demographics: Primarily dominated by the Jats, Vikas Puri also has significant Punjabi and Yadav communities. The Vikaspuri Vidhan Sabha is located in South-West district of Delhi and comes under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 13.76 and 0, respectively of total population. As per the voter list of 2019, there are 3,25,246 electorates and 374 polling stations in this constituency.

