Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Uttam Nagar profile: Voters look at pinning down winner from three-cornered battle as BJP cashes on new law legalising unauthorised colonies

Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Uttam Nagar profile: A densely-populated area of Delhi, Uttam Nagar once consisted of a number of villages that are now urbanised. It is a residential area housing both middle-class and lower income groups. The voters of this constituency will vote on 8 February. The results will be declared on 11 February.

In the upcoming election, AAP’s Naresh Baliyan will take on Krishna Gehlot of the BJP and Shakti Kumar Bishnoi of the Rashtiya Janata Dal (RJD). Uttam Nagar is one of the four constituencies, where Congress’ ally RJD will contest the elections.

Here is a brief profile on the constituency:

Constituency Name: Uttam Nagar

Constituency Number: 32

District Name: South West Delhi

Total Electors: 2,32,267

Female Electors: 1,05,484

Male Electors: 1,26,773

Third Gender: 10

Reserved: no

Results in previous elections: The constituency came into existence in 2008 after the delimitation exercise. All three parties in the state has held the seat once. In 2008 polls, Mukesh Sharma of the Congress won the seat, while BJP’s Pawan Sharma tasted success in the 2013 election. During the last election in 2015, Naresh Balyan of the AAP won the seat, defeating his nearest BJP rival Pawan Sharma by a margin of over 30,000 votes.

Demographics: Uttam Nagar has over 100 unauthorised colonies, which is a significant vote bank for all parties. Recently, the Centre had approved the regularisation of these colonies. This move to regularise these colonies is being cashed in by the BJP as well as the AAP. Mohan Garden, Vipin Park, Sewak Garden, Bhagwati Garden, and Uttam Nagar are some of the localities that come under this constituency.

Located in South-West district of Delhi, Uttam Nagar comes under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 8.63 and 0, respectively of the total population.

