Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Two NGOs draft 'green manifesto', demand ban on cutting of trees, I-T rebate for using public transport

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi assembly election, two environmental NGOs have drafted a "green manifesto" demanding a blanket ban on the felling of trees and income tax rebate for those using metro train and bus for travel.

The NGOs — New Delhi Nature Society and Green Circle — have also sought to include environment as a mandatory subject in the school curriculum for all ages and strict implementation of the ban on single-use plastic.

They demanded that whichever party comes to power it gives income tax rebate to people who use metro or buses for commuting and shift major offices to open areas in nearby states.

"Officials must be made accountable for environmental targets and green laws should be implemented in letter and spirit," the 'green manifesto' read.

The NGOs demanded that landfills be shifted to barren land away from the city and factories be given targets to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases. They also demanded a periodical pollution audit of the factories and industries.

"No construction or encroachment should be allowed in forest areas including pukka roads," it said, adding all trees must be covered under tree census and this information should be uploaded on an exclusive website.

