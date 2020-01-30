Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Tughlakabad profile: BJP fields Ramesh Bidhuri's nephew Vikram against AAP's Sahi Ram Pehlwan in Gujjar-dominated constituency

Tughlakabad Assembly Election 2020 | One of the most economically backward areas of Delhi, civic issues like regular water supply and sewage lines are likely to be the main poll issues in Tughlakabad Assembly constituency, especially in unauthorised colonies.

The fight in this constituency, which falls under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency is between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the AAP has fielded the incumbent MLA Sahi Ram Pehlwan, the BJP has given the ticket to Vikram Bidhuri, a Gujjar leader and nephew of the incumbent South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri. The constituency will be voting on 8 February.

Here is a brief profile of the constituency:

Constituency Name: Tughlakabad

Constituency Number: 52

District Name: South Delhi

Total Electors: 1,55,327

Female Electors: 60,480

Male Electors: 94,837

Third Gender: 10

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: After tasting defeat in the 1998 polls, Ramesh Bidhuri, the incumbent South Delhi MP, won the Tughlaqabad seat thrice between 2003 and 2014. Currently, the seat is held by Sahiram Pehelwan of the AAP, who defeated Bidhuri by nearly 34,000 votes in the 2015 Assembly election.

Demographics: Gujjars are the predominant community in Tughlaqabad. Both Bidhuris — Ramesh and Vikram — belong to this community. Migrants from Purvanchal and Rajasthan are also found in sizeable numbers.

