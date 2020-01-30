Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Tri Nagar Profile: AAP fields Jeetendra Singh Tomar's wife Preeti after sitting MLA gets embroiled in fake degree case

Tri Nagar Assembly Elections 2020: Tri Nagar Assembly constituency, which forms a part of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, will be electing its new representative on 8 February. The counting of votes will take place on 11 February.

Like in the rest of the National Capital, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faces the prospect of retaining the seat amid challenge from the BJP and the Congress. The AAP, after the cancellation of sitting MLA Jeetendra Singh Tomar's nomination, who was arrested by the police in a fake degree case, gave the ticket this year to his wife Preeti. The BJP has given the ticket to Tilak Ram Gupta, while the Congress has nominated Kamal Kant Sharma to contest the upcoming polls.

Constituency Name: Tri Nagar

Constituency Number: 16

District Name: North Delhi

Total Electors: 1,58,887

Female Electors: 71,565

Male Electors: 87,319

Third Gender: 3

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: Anil Bhardwaj of the Congress held the seat between 2003 and 2013. In 2013 polls, Nand Kishore Garg won the seat for the BJP, defeating Bhardwaj. In the last election, AAP’s Jitender Singh Tomar won the seat. It is to be noted that the rivalry between BJP’s Garg and Congress’ Bhardwaj goes back to 2003, when the latter defeated the former. The same result was repeated in the 2008 polls too. The upcoming election will be the first time in 17 years that the two will not face off against each other.

Demographics: Tri Nagar is a well-known market place in Delhi. Brahmins and traders form a sizable portion of the electorate in Tri Nagar. Hence, it comes as no surprise that the BJP and the Congress have nominated Vaishya and Brahmin candidates respectively. The people of Tri Nagar, as per reports, have been complaining of untidy roads, stray animals blocking traffic and lack of parking space.

