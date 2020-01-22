Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Timarpur Profile: AAP ditches sitting MLA for Dilip Pandey, who lost LS polls; Sikh, Punjabi votes to swing result

Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Timarpur Profile: Primarily known for housing many government colonies, Timarpur in east Delhi is set to go to polls on 8 February. Timarpur comes under the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency which is currently represented by BJP state unit president Manoj Tiwari.

Beset with infrastructure-related issues, Timarpur will see a contest between the incumbent AAP, which has nominated Dilip Pandey as its candidate, and the BJP's Surendra Singh Bittu.

Here is a brief profile of Timarpur:

Constituency Name: Timarpur

Constituency Number: 3

District Name: North Delhi

Total Electors: 1,88,992

Female Electors: 84,942

Male Electors: 1,04,030

Third Gender: 20

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: The Congress maintained a steady hold on the constituency as its senior leader, Surinder Pal Singh won consecutive elections between 2003 and 2013 from here. However, Singh was unseated in 2013 when Aam Aadmi Party's Harish Khanna won the elections. In mid-term polls in 2015, AAP's Pankaj Pushkar bagged the seat. However, this time AAP has dropped its sitting MLA and put its faith in Dilip Pandey, who had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 when the BJP won all seven parliamentary constituencies of Delhi.

Demographics: Caste equations are likely to play a key role in this constituency, which has a significant population of Sikhs and Punjabis. Dalits and Muslims constitute about 2/5th of the electorate in Timarpur. Indira Vikas Colony, Mukherjee nagar, Wazirabad Village, Bhai Parmanand Colony, Gopalpur village, Nehru Vihar, GTB Park, Tagore Nagar, Mallikpur village and Vijay Nagar are some of the areas that come under this constituency.

