Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga Profile: Firebrand Hindutva leader and BJP spokesperson eyes Sikh-dominated Hari Nagar in poll debut

Hari Nagar Assembly Election 2020 | Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga will make his poll debut from the Sikh-dominated Hari Nagar Assembly constituency in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020. Bagga will take on Rajkumari Dhillon of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Surendra Sethia of the Congress in the upcoming Assembly election.

Bagga is a well-known figure among Hindutva supporters on social media, where he enjoys a huge following for his rabble-rousing antics and trolling of BJP critics. He first came in the limelight in 2011, when he and along with another aide assaulted noted Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan over his comment on Kashmir.

Bagga is also known for several other offline antics too. In April 2016, he reached the NIT campus in Srinagar to hoist the tricolour. However, he was detained by the police. Recently, during the Lok Sabha polls, he was arrested in Kolkata, where he had gone to support the then-BJP president Amit Shah following violence during his roadshow.

As per media reports, Bagga has been a member of the RSS, the ideological parent of the BJP, since he was a four-year-old child. Bagga has said that he began his political career at the grassroots level before eventually finding a place in the BJP national executive.

When the BJP was in the Opposition, Bagga ran an outfit named Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena, which organised several protests against the then Congress-led dispensation. The outfit is no longer in existence. Despite his reputation of being a troll, the BJP surprised many in 2017 by appointing him as a spokesperson.

Bagga has come under fire on Twitter several times for his abusive language and promotion of fake news. He was recently reprimanded by Twitterati for sharing a doctored video of the anti-CAA/anti-NRC protests at Gateway of India in Mumbai. He also called on his supporters to boycott Deepika Padukone-starrer Chappak after the Hindi film actor visited the JNU campus in solidarity with the students who were protesting against the police brutality on anti-CAA protesters. Bagga, in fact, began sharing articles and box office figures painting a grim picture of the film.

In the recent past, he has been in the news for trolling a prominent an anti-establishment journalist and film actress Swara Bhaskar, another anti-BJP voice.

