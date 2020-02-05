Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Sultanpur Majra Profile: AAP drops incumbent MLA Sandeep Kumar in Jat-dominated seat, constituency to see triangular fight

Sultanpur Majra Assembly Elections 2020 | The Sultanpur Majra Assembly constituency goes to polls on 8 February. Situated in North West Delhi district, the constituency saw a high-profile contest in the 2015 polls, when AAP’s Sandeep Kumar earned the moniker of "giant killer" by defeating veretan Congress leader Jai Kishan by a margin of 56 percent votes.

For the 2020 Assembly polls, the Sultanpur Majra seat, which is a reserved constituency, is expected to see a triangular contest between AAP, BJP and the Congress again.

While the AAP has dropped Kumar, its controversial former minister, and nominated Jat leader Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat, the BJP has given the ticket to Ramchandra Chavvaria. The Congress has nominated Kishan for the upcoming election.

Following is a brief profile of the constituency:

Constituency name: Sultanpur Majra

Constituency number: 1o

District name: North West Delhi

Total electors: 1,69,933

Female electors: 77,647

Male electors: 92,252

Third gender: 34

Reserved: For SC candidates

Results in previous elections: Congress’ Kishan represented the constituency four times between 1993 and 2014. However, he lost to AAP leader and former minister Kumar in the 2015 polls.

Demographics: Haryanvi-speaking Jats form a sizeable chunk of the electorate in Sultanpur Majra. The constituency is rural with several unauthorised colonies. Dalits also form a decisive portion of the electorate. Localities of Sultanpuri, Mangolpuri, and Raj Park are located within the constituency.

