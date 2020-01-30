Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Shakur Basti Profile: Residents of mixed-use locality split along class lines; rich hail govt schemes but slum-dwellers lament poor infra

Shakur Basti Assembly Elections 2020: The Shakur Basti Assembly constituency, situated in north Delhi, will see Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain take on his BJP and Congress rivals in the election scheduled for 8 February.

Pitted against Jain are BJP’s SC Vats, Congress’ Dev Raj Arora, BSP’s Asha Ram and Akhil Bharatiya Jan Shakti Party’s Praveen Yadav.

Constituency Name: Shakur Basti

Constituency Number: 15

District Name: North Delhi

Total Electors: 1,47,262

Female Electors: 71,326

Male Electors: 75,935

Third Gender: 1

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: Shyamlal Garg of the BJP won the seat in 2008 by a narrow margin of 4,000 votes. He defeated SC Vats of the BJP, who had been a former two-time Congress MLA. Garg was, however, defeated by Satyendar Jain of the AAP in the 2013 polls. Jain retained the seat in 2015 too. Jain is currently the home and health minister of Delhi.

Demographics: Shakur Basti has a diverse demography, with planned areas, colonies, low-income settlements as well as slums. It also has a large trader community. According to reports, civic issues like lack of proper roads, piped water supply and sewage lines are likely to dominate the poll narrative in this constituency, which is densely populated. The constituency has a sex ratio of 943 - above the state’s gender ratio of 824.

Residents said since the last demolition drive in the slums, netas, across political parties, seldom visited them. While hailing the government’s targeted schemes for the poor, locals lamented the lack of infrastructure development in the slums. However, those living in the relatively affluent areas of Pitampura and Paschim Vihar showered praise on the AAP MLA, New Indian Express reported, adding that long-pending work was completed quickly and government schemes were brought into effect in a timely manner.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.