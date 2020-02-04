Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Seelampur profile: AAP, Congress prime contenders in Muslim-dominated area; BJP hopes to split vote

Seelampur Assembly Elections 2020 | Seelampur is an Assembly seat in the North-East district of Delhi and a Muslim dominated neighbourhood. The area was set up in the Emergency-era to rehabilitate Muslims rendered homeless after their homes were demolished in the north and central Delhi.

There are 70 constituencies in Delhi Assembly. The term of Delhi Legislative Assembly 2015 ends on 22 February 2020. Hence, the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will be held on 8 February, while counting is slated for 11 February.

Results in last three years

The Seelampur Assembly Constituency is currently held by Mohd Ishraque of AAP. In the 2015 Assembly Elections, he beat Sanjay Jain of BJP by securing 51.26 percent of the total votes polled. In 2013, Chaudhary Mateen Ahmad from Congress won against BJP's Kaushal Kumar Mishra, with 46,452 votes. In 2008, Ahmed had won against Sita Ram Gupta of BJP.

Congress has won this constituency three times in the previous Delhi elections. AAP has won the seat only once, while BJP has never had a winner from this seat.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, the key candidates in the Seelampur constituency are Abdul Rehman from AAP, Kaushal Mishra from BJP and Mateen Ahmed is in fray to reclaim the seat for Congress.

It will be interesting to watch whether Rehman can retain the seat for the AAP or will the minority's votes be split between AAP and Congress, ultimately benefiting the BJP?

Demography

There are at least 10 Assembly constituencies in Delhi where Muslims comprise more than 30 percent of the votes, and among these Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal, Ballimaran, Seelampur and Okhla are some of the localities, which have more than 40 percent Muslim voters. Hindu population roughly amounts to 35 percent, and it is this group that the BJP hopes to target by fielding Mishra.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2015):

Constituency number: 65

Total electors: 85350

Male: 1,55,735

Female: 70,385

Others: 0

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 71.51 %

Polling stations: 150

Major parties in the fray: Congress, BJP and APP are major parties in fray for 2020 Assembly elections.

In light of the aftermath of the passage of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, Seelampur saw violent protests where protesters pelted stones and the AAP MLA Ishraq Khan alleged that former Congress MLA Matin Ahmed was behind the protests. A Congress leader said that the AAP, was apprehensive that the Congress would gain ground in the Muslim pockets because Kejriwal had generally maintained silence on the CAA, and had appealed for peace following violence and police action, while the Congress had clearly stated that it was against the Legislation,

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.