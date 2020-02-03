Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Saurabh Bharadwaj Profile: AAP leader from Greater Kailash looks at reelection for third consecutive term

A suave face of the Aam Aadmi Party, Saurabh Bharadwaj will contest from the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency for the third time in a row. A former software engineer, he shot to fame a few years back when he conducted a live demonstration of hacking an Electronic Voting Machine in the Delhi Assembly in May 2017.

According to party colleague Atishi, Bharadwaj was chosen to lead the demonstration due to his expertise in microchips and coding and his vast overseas experience in the software development sector. However, his attempt to prove the allegations of hacking were categorically rejected by the Election Commission.

After winning his seat for the first time in 2013, he was made the minister of food and supply, transport, environment and General Administration Department. However, his only stint as a Cabinet minister ended just 49 days later after Arvind Kejriwal resigned in February 2014. In the 2015 polls, he defeated his nearest BJP rival by a margin of over 14,000 votes.

He was not made a minister in the current Kejriwal Cabinet but remained a key figure in the party. “When we came back to power the second time, we had 67 MLAs. Bhardwaj wasn’t brought back to the Cabinet because there were more MLAs who had more experience,” Atishi had told News18 in 2017. Nevertheless, he was made the chief spokesperson of the Delhi unit of the AAP in 2017, a role in which he continues to remain in the limelight.

Bharadwaj, who was brought up in Chirag, a locality in Greater Kailash, is well known for maintaining non-corrupt image and has worked for the development of the area. Recently, he was in the news for having organised a tea party in his constituency to collect funds for his election campaign.

