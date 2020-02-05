Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Satyendar Jain Profile: UT's health minister credited for AAP's flagship Mohalla clinics, but haunted by graft charges

Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Satyendar Jain Profile: Satyendar Jain holds the portfolios of health, industries, power, public works department, home and urban development in the outgoing Cabinet led by Arvind Kejriwal. He will be fighting to gain a third straight term in the Delhi Assembly from Shakur Basti. In the 2013 polls, he defeated his nearest BJP rival SL Garg by a margin of over 7,000 votes. In the last election, he defeated BJP’s SC Vats by a reduced margin of 3,000 votes.

Jain joined Central PWD as an architect and later quit his job to set up an architectural consultancy firm. A well-known social worker in Delhi, he was actively involved with various social welfare bodies. He helped Chitrakoot-based social organisation Drishti, working for visually impaired girls, with construction of the organisation's building. He is also associated with social organisation Sparsh, which works for mentally challenged children.

As the health minister, he is perhaps best known for being the catalyst behind the Mohalla Clinic initiative of the AAP government. Mohalla Clinics provide basic medical facilities at zero costs. Mohalla Clinics have also been praised by world leaders like former UN secretary general Kofi Annan and former WHO director general Gro Harlem Brundtland. Currently, there are over 300 such clinics across the Union Territory which provide 109 essential medicines and 212 diagnostic tests free of cost.

Despite his success as a minister, Jain has also been accused of corruption. He has been accused of favouritism while appointing his daughter Soumya Jain as an advisor for the Mohalla Clinic programme. Former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra has alleged Jain of misusing his powers as a minister. He was in the line of fire for appointing inexperienced people in the creative team of the PWD ministry and paying them huge salaries. This allegedly led to huge losses for the government. The Central Bureau of Investigation in May 2018 conducted a raid at his residence in connection with the matter. The CBI had also raided his residence in August 2017 over an alleged money laundering case. However, the AAP had denied the charges and called the move an effort to "frame" him. Jain is considered a close confidante of Kejriwal.

Jain may also hold some appeal among Purvanchali voters as he hails from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district.

