Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Sangam Vihar profile: AAP's Dinesh Mohaniya eyes third term, faces SCL Gupta of JD(U), Poonam Azad of Congress

Sangam Vihar Assembly Election 2020 | Situated on the frontier of Delhi, Sangam Vihar Assembly constituency is largely surrounded by jungles and houses Asia’s biggest unauthorised colony. The constituency lacks several basic civic amenities like sewage lines, water and electricity. In fact, the constituency is particularly known for facing an acute water crisis. However, the incumbent MLA Dinesh Mohaniya of the Aam Aadmi Party has claimed that his party has laid down 70 percent of the pipelines in the area.

Interestingly, Mohaniya is the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board. This election, he facing former BJP MLA SCL Gupta, who is contesting on a JD(U) ticket and Poonam Azad of Congress. BJP has not fielded a candidate from the Assembly constituency as per its seat-sharing agreement with NDA partner JD(U).

The municipal wards within this constituency include Sangam Vihar C, Sangam Vihar D, Sangam Vihar E, Tughlaqabad Extension. The constituency, which is part of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, will go to the polls on 8 February.

Here's a brief profile on the constituency:

Constituency Name: Sangam Vihar

Constituency Number: 49

District Name: South Delhi

Total Electors: 1,64,019

Female Electors: 66,547

Male Electors: 97,459

Third Gender: 13

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: In 2013 and 2015 polls, Dinesh Mohaniya of the AAP won the seat. Both times, he had defeated Shiv Charan Lal Gupta of the BJP. While in 2013, Mohaniya defeated Gupta by a margin of just 777 votes, the last election saw Mohaniya winning the election by a margin of over 40,000 votes.

Demographics: One-fifth of the electorate in Sangam Vihar Assembly constituency belongs to the Muslim community. Jats are also found in good numbers in this constituency. People living in unauthorised colonies, a large number of them from Purvanchal region, form a significant chunk of the electorate in the constituency.

