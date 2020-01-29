Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Sadar Bazar Profile: AAP's Som Dutt eyes hat-trick in triangular contest against Congress' Satbir Sharma, BJP's Jai Prakash

Sadar Bazar Assembly Election 2020 | Traditionally a Congress bastion, the Sadar Bazar Assembly constituency saw a high profile contest in the 2015 election when Congress leader Ajay Maken entered the electoral fray. In the upcoming election on 8 February, the contest in Sadar Bazar Assembly constituency, which falls in North Delhi district, is likely to be a triangular contest between Congress, AAP and BJP.

The AAP has renominated sitting MLA Som Dutt as its candidate. Congress, however, has fielded Satbir Sharma, an NDMC councillor from the constituency instead of former Union minister Ajay Maken. The BJP has given the ticket to Jai Prakash, who had contested the 2013 polls from this Assembly seat.

Here is a brief look at Sadar Bazar constituency:

Constituency Name: Sadar Bazar

Constituency Number: 19

District Name: North Delhi

Total Electors: 1,65,889

Female Electors: 75,106

Male Electors: 90,775

Third Gender: 8

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: Congress’ Rajesh Jain scored a hat-trick of victories until 2013, winning each time by over 50 percent of the total votes polled. However, he lost to AAP's Dutt in the 2013 elections. Dutt retained the seat in 2015 by a comfortable margin as well. Dutt is on a hat-trick.

Demographics: Sadar Bazar is a major wholesale market area in Delhi. The trading community are a key vote bank in the constituency and had played a decisive in voting Jain to power three times in a row. Along with traders, there are also a sizeable number of Muslims and members of Scheduled Castes who reside in the constituency.

The Sadar Bazar Assembly constituency covers areas like Anand Nagar, Anand Parvat, Bagh Kare Khan, Kishan Ganj, Bahadur Garh Road, Bara Hindu Rao, Beri Wala Bagh, Chander Shekhar Azad Colony, Daya Basti, East Moti Bagh, Gulabi Bagh, Harijan Basti, New Rohtak Road, Inder Lok, Kashmiri Bagh, Lalita Block, Padam Nagar, Pahari Dhiraj, Pratap Nagar, Pulbangush, Roshanara Road, Rui Mandi, Sarai Basti, Sarai Rohilla, Subhadra Colony, Tulsi Nagar and others.

