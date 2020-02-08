Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Romesh Sabharwal Profile: Ex-Delhi NSUI president faces off against Arvind Kejriwal for New Delhi seat

Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Romesh Sabharwal Profile: The Congress has fielded first-timer Romesh Sabharwal against Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat, which will vote on Saturday, 8 February.

As a student, Sabharwal was part of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and the Youth Congress, in the roles of the president of the Delhi unit of the NSUI and as a spokesperson of the Youth Congress.

"I am going to win," Sabharwal was quoted as saying by Millenium Post, slamming Kejriwal for ignoring the New Delhi constituency.

Ahead of the announcement of the party's list of candidates, Sabharwal, an "active" Congress worker, was quoted by The New Indian Express as saying, "I am willing to contest if the party nominates me as Kejriwal has not done anything in the constituency in past six years."

Sabharwal, who termed Kejriwal as an "outsider", is the son of retired government employees and is relying on the votes of the working class, which has a sizeable presence in the constituency, the report said.

In the 2020 election, Kejriwal is seeking re-election from the New Delhi Assembly constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have both nominated first-timers from the constituency.

While the BJP has fielded Delhi unit Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav, the Congress has fielded Sabharwal.

In the previous two elections, Kejriwal won the New Delhi seat, which was once considered a Congress bastion.

In the 2013 elections, he defeated former chief minister and Congress candidate Sheila Dikshit, with a considerable margin of over 25,000 votes while in 2015 he registered a victory over BJP's Nupur Sharma. In the 2008 elections, Dikshit had registered a victory over BJP's Vijay Jolly.

With inputs from agencies

