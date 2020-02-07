Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Poonam Azad Profile: Former AAP leader is contesting on Congress ticket from Sangam Vihar

Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Poonam Azad Profile: Congress candidate Poonam Azad who is contesting from the Sangam Vihar constituency in the South Delhi district is the wife of senior party leader Kirti Azad. Kirti has been appointed as the Congress' campaign committee head for the Delhi election.

Poonam had joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2016, but quit the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in April 2017, accusing the party of not having transparency, reports said. DNA reported that Poonam has also been a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

As part of the BJP, she also contested the 2003 Delhi Assembly polls against late former Delhi chief minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit.

Meanwhile, her husband and former cricketer Kirti was also part of the BJP but was suspended from the saffron party after he accused the party of corruption in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) at the time when former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley was the chief.

Sangam Vihar, the constituency that Poonam is contesting the 2020 election from as a Congress candidate, is situated on the frontier of Delhi and is largely surrounded by jungle. The constituency also houses Asia’s biggest unauthorised colony.

The constituency lacks several basic civic amenities like sewage lines, water and electricity. In fact, the constituency is particularly known for facing an acute water crisis. However, the incumbent MLA Dinesh Mohaniya of the Aam Aadmi Party has claimed that his party has laid down 70 percent of the pipelines in the area.

The demography of the constituency is made up by Muslims, Jats, and Purvanchalis. One-fifth of the electorate in Sangam Vihar constituency belongs to the Muslim community. Jats are also found in good numbers in this constituency. People living in unauthorised colonies, a large number of them from Purvanchal region, form a significant chunk of the electorate in the constituency.

With inputs from agencies

