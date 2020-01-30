Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Patel Nagar Profile: AAP replaces sitting MLA Hazari Lal Chauhan, fields Raj Kumar Anand to retain seat

Patel Nagar Assembly Elections 2020: Patel Nagar, a reserved constituency which is part of the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, includes upper middle class areas like East and West Patel Nagar, Rajendra Place and Ranjeet Nagar, middle class areas like Baljit Nagar and Prem Nagar, and lower middle class colonies like Faridpuri, Punjabi Basti and Shadipur.

The AAP has changed the candidate this time, replacing sitting MLA Hazari Lal Chauhan with Raj Kumar Anand, who is among the richest candidates this election with declared assets of Rs 76 crore. The BJP has fielded Parvesh Ratan while the Congress has given a ticket to Krishna Tirath. The constituency goes to poll on 8 February.

Constituency Name: Patel Nagar

Constituency Number: 24

District Name: New Delhi

Total Electors: 1,71,213

Female Electors: 77,661

Male Electors: 93,550

Third Gender: 2

Reserved: SC

Results in previous elections: In 2008, Rajesh Lilothia won the seat as a Congress candidate. However, he lost to AAP’s Veena Anand in the 2013 polls. In the 2015 polls, he lost to AAP’s Hazari Lal Chauhan. In fact, Chauhan's margin of victory - 68,868 - from this seat was the highest any candidate has ever secured from the Patel Nagar constituency during the 2015 Assembly elections.

Demographics: The reserved seat is dominated by Jatavs, a sub-caste of Dalits. Balmikis, another reserved caste, are also found in sizeable numbers in the constituency. It has a mix of middle class and upper middle class localities.

