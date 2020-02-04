Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Palam Profile: AAP's Bhavna Gaur seeks to retain seat in three-cornered fight with BJP, RJD

Palam Assembly Elections 2020 | Voters in the Palam Assembly constituency will cast their votes on 8 February. The Palam Vidhan Sabha constituency is part of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the upcoming election, AAP's Bhavna Gaur will fight to retain the seat while the BJP, which has won the seat twice in the past, will look to wrest the seat from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. The saffron party has nominated Vijay Pandit to fight the upcoming election.

Notably, Palam is one of the four constituencies in Delhi that the RJD will be contesting. The counting of votes takes place on 11 February.

Here is a brief profile of the constituency:

Constituency name: Palam

Constituency number: 37

District name: South West

Total electors: 227210

Female electors: 102220

Male electors: 124977

Third gender: 13

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: The constituency came into existence in 2008. Dharam Dev Solanki of the BJP was the first MLA after the delimitation process. He retained the seat in the 2013 polls before losing to AAP’s Gaur by over 30,000 votes in the last elections.

Demographics: Coming under the Dwarka subdivision of South-West Delhi district, Palam is a residential area and is host to the Indira Gandhi International Airport. It is considered a BJP stronghold where the OBC community constitutes around half of the population.

There are also a sizeable number of Jats, Brahmins and members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. The constituency has an influential Purvanchali population, which reportedly influenced the Bihar-based RJD to try its luck in the upcoming polls.

