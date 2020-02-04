Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Okhla profile: AAP's Amanatullah Khan faces tough challenge from BJP's Brahm Singh, Congress' Parvez Hashmi in Muslim-dominated seat

Okhla Assembly Election 2019 | Campaigning in the Muslim-dominated Okhla Assembly constituency has taken an interesting turn with sitting MLA and AAP candidate Amanatullah Khan recently announcing that he would conduct a low-key poll campaign in solidarity with the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, and the proposed National Register for Citizens (NRC).

Khan faces a tough challenge from BJP’s Brahm Singh and Congress’s Parvez Hashmi in the Okhla Assembly constituency, which will vote along with the other 69 constituencies of Delhi on 8 February.

Here's a brief profile of the constituency:

Constituency Name: Okhla

Constituency Number: 54

District Name: South East Delhi

Total Electors: 2,73,543

Female Electors: 1,07,124

Male Electors: 1,66,394

Third Gender: 25

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: A Congress stronghold in the past, Asif Muhammad Khan was elected MLA on an RJD ticket in the 2009 Assembly bypoll. However, he switched to Congress and retained the seat in the 2013 Assembly polls. In the 2015 Assembly election, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan won the seat defeating his BJP rival by nearly 60,000 votes.

Demographics: Okhla is a heavily Muslim-dominated constituency where the community forms over 40 percent of the total electorate. As per reports, half of the constituency comprises of the posh New Friends Colony while the other half consists of Zakir Nagar.

However, residents, as per media reports, are unhappy with the poor condition of the roads and frequent water logging in the constituency. The ongoing protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) are likely to influence the verdict in this constituency.

