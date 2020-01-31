Delhi Assembly Election, New Delhi Constituency profile: BJP, Congress field little-known first-timers against Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi Assembly Election 2020 | Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and incumbent chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is seeking re-election from the New Delhi Assembly constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have both nominated first-timers from the constituency.

While the BJP has fielded Delhi unit Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav, the Congress has fielded Romesh Sabharwal, an old partyman who is associated with the National Students Union (NSUI).

Demography: The New Delhi Assembly constituency was carved out of the Gole Market and Sarojini Nagar constituencies in 2008. The constituency, dominated by government employees, has a history of being represented by the Delhi chief minister. The constituency also has a substantial population from the trading community and pockets of lower income residential areas.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2015):

Constituency number: 40

Total electors: 1,37,924

Male: 76,061

Female: 61855

Transgender: 8

Voter turnout in previous election: 64.72 percent

Polling stations: 188

Major parties in the fray: BJP, AAP, Congress, BSP, RPI (A)

Results in the last three elections: In the previous two elections, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal won the seat which was once considered a Congress bastion . In the 2013 elections, he defeated former chief minister and Congress candidate Sheila Dikshit, with a considerable margin of over 25,000 votes while in 2015 he registered a victory over BJP's Nupur Sharma. In the 2008 elections, Dikshit had registered a victory over BJP's Vijay Jolly.

A host of Independent candidates, BSP's Ram Gulam and RPI(A)'s Meena Suryawanshi are also contesting the election.

Assembly elections in Delhi will be held in a single phase on 8 February while results will be announced on 11 February. 1.46 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes. The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly comes to an end on 22 February and a new House has to be constituted before that.

The election notification for the Delhi Assembly Election was issued on 14 January . The last date of nomination of candidates was January 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature was 24 January .

The Arvind Kejriwal led- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Delhi in February 2015 sweeping 67 of the 70 Assembly seats. The BJP had won three seats while the Congress drew a blank.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly was first constituted on 7 March, 1952 under the Government of Part C States Act, 1951. The 70 constituencies are distributed across nine districts North West, North, West, Central, South West, New Delhi, South, East, North East.

With inputs from PTI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.