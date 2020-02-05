Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Najafgarh Profile: AAP minister Kailash Gahlot hopes to retain seat in constituency that doesn't re-elect incumbents

Najafgarh Assembly Elections 2020 | Adding some flavour of the hinterland to the Delhi Assembly election is the Najafgarh Assembly constituency, which comes under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Situated along the Haryana border, Najafgarh is perhaps most well known for being the hometown of cricketer Virender Sehwag.

The constituency, which is expected to see a straight fight between the BJP and the AAP, will be voting on 8 February. The AAP will field state transport minister Kailash Gahlot against BJP’s Ajit Kharkhari, who had won the election in 2013.

Najafgarh, along with New Delhi, Patparganj, Babarpur, and Greater Kailash, are important seats for the ruling AAP party, having fielded an incumbent minister from the seat. However, reports said that constituencies like Chandni Chowk, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt, Badarpur and Model Town are also of significance for the party because they are being contested by former AAP leaders who are likely to sway the votes in their favour.

The Najafgarh constituency is also important because, with a population largely of farmers and traders, the electorate has never elected an MLA twice, Outlook reported.

Here is brief information about the constituency:

Constituency name: Najafgarh

Constituency number: 35

District name: South West

Total electors: 232919

Female electors: 107843

Male electors: 125069

Third gender: 7

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: Minister and AAP leader Gahlot is the incumbent MLA. He had narrowly defeated Bharat Singh of the INLD, a former Independent MLA, in the 2015 polls.

In the first-ever polls held in the constituency in 1993, an Independent candidate, Suraj Parshad Paliwal had won the seat and an Independent candidate, Ranbir Singh Kharb, had won again in 2003, according to reports.

In 1998, Kanwal Singh Yadav of the Congress party attained control of the seat, while the BJP's Kharkhari went on to win the seat in the 2013 polls. He then lost to Gahlot in 2015.

Demographics: Located close to the border with Haryana, Najafgarh is culturally similar to its neighbouring state. It has a good mixture of rural and urban population. It has a significant Jat population. Vinobha Enclave, Sainik Enclave, Jai Vihar, Dichaon Kalan, Shiv Enclave, Gopal Nagar, Nanda Enclave are some urban localiities while Jharoda Kalan, Issa Pur, Kazipur Village, Mundhela Kalan, Dhansa, Surakhpur are some of the villages in the constituency.

