Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Moti Nagar Profile: AAP's Shiv Charan Goyal seeks second term in traditional BJP seat

Moti Nagar Assembly Elections 2020: Part of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Moti Nagar Assembly constituency will see a contest between the AAP and BJP. As per reports, the constituency, which will elect its next MLA on 8 February, comprises Sudarshan Park, Rajouri Garden, Ramesh Nagar, Shardapuri, Kirti Nagar and Saraswati Garden.

Sikhs and Punjabis voters have a significant presence in the constituency. The constituency is a traditional BJP bastion, which the Congress could not breach between 1998 and 2013. This election, AAP's Shiv Charan Goyal will be seeking a second term in the Assembly, while facing a tough challenge from veteran BJP legislator Subhash Sachdeva.

Constituency Name: Moti Nagar

Constituency Number: 25

District Name: New Delhi

Total Electors: 1,62,955

Female Electors: 70,502

Male Electors: 92,444

Third Gender: 9

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: The constituency elected the late BJP stalwart Madanlal Khurana twice, including when he became the chief minister in 1993. After he resigned from the Assembly in 2004, Subhash Sachdeva of the BJP won the seat in a by-election. He continued to hold the seat after winning it in 2008 and 2013 polls. However, he lost to AAP’s Shiv Charan Goyal by over 15,000 votes in the last elections.

Demographics: The area is home to automobile showrooms, banquets halls, banks, malls and restaurants. This constituency has the DDA district park Swatantra Bharat Mills, which is spread over an area of more than 75 acres.

