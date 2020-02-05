Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Mehrauli profile: AAP sitting MLA Naresh Yadav to take on BJP's Kusum Khatri, Congress' Mohinder Chaudhury to retain seat strong on Jat votes

Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Mehrauli profile | Well known for housing several historic sites, Mehrauli is a part of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. AAP's sitting MLA Naresh Yadav will take on BJP’s Kusum Khatri and Congress’ Mohinder Chaudhary to retain the seat in the Delhi Assembly.

The constituency will go to the polls on 8 February and the counting of votes will be on 11 February.

Here is a look at the constituency profile:

Constituency Name: Mehrauli

Constituency Number: 45

District Name: South Delhi

Total Electors: 1,81,393

Female Electors: 78,091

Male Electors: 1,03,286

Third Gender: 16

Reserved: no

Results in previous elections: Giving a narrow fight to his BJP rival, senior Congress leader Yoganand Shastri won the seat in 2008. However, he lost the seat in 2013 polls to BJP’s Parvesh Singh by a margin of over 4,000 votes. In the 2015 polls, AAP’s Naresh Yadav defeated BJP’s Sarita Chaudhary by a margin of less than 17,000 votes.

Demographics: Mehrauli is a predominantly rural constituency and was considered a Congress stronghold for many decades. According to reports, it is predominantly a Jat constituency, which is underlined by the fact that the Congress and BJP have named Jat candidates in the upcoming polls. The constituency covers half of Saket, Mehrauli, Kishan Garh and Vasant Kunj localities.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.