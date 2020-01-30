Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Matia Mahal Profile: Significant Muslim population likely to restrict fight between AAP, Congress; focus on developmental works

Matia Mahal Assembly Elections 2020: One of the largest constituencies in the National Capital, Matia Mahal is often synonymous with Shoaib Iqbal, who had won every election between 1993 and 2015 fighting on different symbols.

Due to a high concentration of Muslims in the constituency, the primary fight is likely to be between the Congress and the AAP, while the BJP would expect a favourable verdict in case of a split in the Muslim vote bank.

Congress has given a ticket to Mirza Javed Ali for the 8 February polls, while Iqbal is the AAP candidate. The BJP has fielded Ravinder Gupta.

Constituency Name: Matia Mahal

Constituency Number: 21

District Name: Central Delhi

Total Electors: 1,15,944

Female Electors: 54,214

Male Electors: 61,720

Third Gender: 10

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: Shoaib Iqbal, a veteran of Janata politics held this seat between 1993 and 2015. In the 2015 elections, Iqbal, who had by then shifted to the Congress, was defeated by AAP’s Asim Ahmed Khan by over 26,000 votes.

Demographics: Muslim voters are likely to play a decisive role in determining the result in this constituency, where they reportedly form around 40 percent of the electorate.

Matia Mahal is home to Ajmeri Gate, Chandni Mahal, Chawri Bazar, Chitli Qabar, Delhi Gate, Hauz Qazi, Lal Kuan, Sita Ram Bazar, Suiwalan and Turkman Gate.

Development works, especially concerning the quality and congestion of roads, water supply and sewer connections, are likely to gain focus ahead of the elections.

