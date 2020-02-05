Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Malviya Nagar profile: AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, seeking a third term, is in for tough fight despite govt’s poll freebies

Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Malviya Nagar profile | One of the top constituencies to watch out for in this election, Aam Aadmi Party’s Somnath Bharti will be seeking his third term in the Delhi's Malviya Nagar. He will be up against former councilor Shailendra SIngh Moti of the BJP and Congress candidate Neetu Verma, a former DUSU president.

The constituency, which is part of the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, will go to the polls on 8 February and the counting of votes will be on 11 February.

Here is a brief profile of the constituency:

Constituency Name: Malviya Nagar

Constituency Number: 43

District Name: South Delhi

Total Electors: 1,39,987

Female Electors: 63,370

Male Electors: 76,604

Third Gender: 13

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: The incumbent MLA is the high-profile AAP leader Somnath Bharti. He had defeated Congress leader Kiran Walia in the 2013 Assembly polls by a margin of over 11,000 votes. In the next election in 2015, he defeated his nearest BJP rival by a margin of over 16,000 votes. Prior to 2008, veteran Congressman Yoganand Shastri represented the seat for two consecutive terms.

Although the AAP government doled out freebies ahead of the polls, the voters in this constituency were unimpressed. And if their mood is anything to go by, AAP’s sitting MLA Somnath Bharti is in for a tough fight this year. An explanation for this sentiment could be the fact that this constituency has some upmarket areas such as Hauz Khas, Safdarjung Enclave and Malviya Nagar. People living in these areas appreciate their MLA but are against giving away public services for free.

The voters also complain of lack of focus on infrastructural development despite the segment falling under a high-profile Parliamentary constituency. Arjun Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Humayunpur, Begum Pur, Malviya Nagar and Geetanjali Malviya Nagar are other areas that fall in this constituency.

Demographics: Once populated by refugees from Pakistan in the 1950s, Malviya Nagar is now made up of up-scale areas that share boundaries with unauthorised colonies.

Located in South district of Delhi, Malviya Nagar comes under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 8.59 and 0, respectively of the total population.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.