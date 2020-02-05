Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Laxmi Nagar Profile: AAP incumbent MLA Nitin Tyagi faces close fight against BJP's Abhay Kumar Verma

Laxmi Nagar Assembly Elections 2020 | The Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituency, part of the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, is likely to see a three-way fight between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP, and the Congress.

Since the inception of this seat in 2008, the AAP has won twice and the Congress has won once, while the BJP has lost in all elections in this constituency.

The Laxmi Nagar constituency is known for the number of coaching classes for students pursuing the chartered accountancy, has a heterogeneous population, and is plagued by crumbling infrastructure as per reports.

Past election results

The Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituency in East Delhi is currently held by AAP MLA Nitin Tyagi. In the 2015 election, Tyagi won the seat by a narrow 5,000 vote margin over the Bharatiya Janata Party's BB Tyagi. Nitin won 58,229 votes and and the BJP candidate received 53,383 votes.

For the upcoming Delhi Assembly election scheduled to be held on 8 February, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP has fielded the sitting legislator from the seat in hopes of a second consecutive term. Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded Abhay Kumar Verma and the Congress has fielded Hari Dutt Sharma.

In the 2013 Assembly election, AAP candidate Binod Kumar Binni had won from the constituency. In 2008, Congress' Ashok Kumar Walia had won.

The electorate of Delhi, which will be voting on 8 February, is made up of 80,55,686 registered male voters, 66,35,635 registered female voters, and 815 registered voters of the third gender. Additionally, 55,823 differently-abled voters are also likely to vote this year. The electorate also comprises of 489 non-residing voters for the 2020 Assembly polls.

Here is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 58

Total electors: 2,03,695

Male: 1,15,298

Female: 88,380

Transgender: 17

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 67 percent

Polling stations: 168

