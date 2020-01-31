Delhi Assembly Election, Kondli Assembly constituency: AAP sitting MLA crosses over to BJP; Congress fields ex-MLA who returned to party fold from BJP

Delhi Assembly Election, Kondli (SC) Assembly elections 2020| The Kondli Assembly constituency, reserved for the Scheduled Castes, lies in the East Delhi district of the National Capital. It was carved out of the East Delhi Parliamentary seat after delimitation in 2008.

Demography: As per the 2011 Census, the East Delhi district has a population of 17,09,346. The sex ratio is 843 while the average literacy rate is 89.31 percent. The Kondli Census Town has population of 38,207 of which 20,691 are males while 17,516 are females as per report released by Census India 2011.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2015):

Constituency number: 56

Total electors: 1,24,165

Male: 69,175

Female: 54, 981

Transgender: 9

Voter turnout in previous election: 70 percent

Polling stations: 153

Major parties in the fray: BJP, AAP, Congress

Results in the last three elections: In 2015, AAP's Manoj Kumar, who received 50.66 percent of the votes, defeated BJP's Hukam Singh, who polled over 30 percent of the votes cast. In 2013, Manoj had registered a victory over BJP's Dushyant Kumar Gautam, who had unsuccessfully contested the elections twice. In 2008 elections, Gautam lost to two-time MLA and Congress candidate Amrish Singh Gautam.

This year, AAP has fielded Kuldeep Kumar, while the BJP candidate is Rajkumar Dhillon. The Congress has trusted turncoat Amrish Singh Gautam, who left the party to move to BJP but has now returned to the mothership after being denied ticket by the BJP, according to a report in the The Times of India. He had joined the BJP ahead of the 2017 MCD polls. Meanwhile, the sitting AAP MLA Manoj has crossed over to the BJP, after he was denied a ticket. He is campaigning against AAP in these elections.

After joining BJP, Kumar said the Kejriwal government was showing “false dreams” to people. “I want to urge the people of Kondli that if they want the same development done during my tenure in the past five years, they should vote for BJP," The Times of India quoted him as saying.

Assembly elections in Delhi will be held in a single phase on 8 February while results will be announced on 11 February. 1.46 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes. The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly comes to an end on 22 February and a new House has to be constituted before that.

The election notification for the Delhi Assembly Election was issued on 14 January. The last date for filing nominations was 21 January and the last date of withdrawal of candidature was 24 January.

The Arvind Kejriwal led- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Delhi in February 2015 sweeping 67 of the 70 Assembly seats. The BJP had won three seats while the Congress drew a blank.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly was first constituted on 7 March, 1952. The 70 constituencies are distributed across nine districts North West, North, West, Central, South West, District New Delhi, South, East, North East.

With inputs from PTI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.