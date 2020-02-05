Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Kasturba Nagar Profile: AAP and BJP face off in unevenly developed constituency

Kasturba Nagar Assembly Elections 2020 | Primarily a residential area, Kasturba Nagar will get to elect its new representative on 8 February. The fight in the constituency is between two-term AAP MLA Madan Lal and the BJP, which has generally performed well in areas dominated by the Punjabi community.

With the presence of upper middle class localities as well as villages in the constituency, the issue of uneven development plagues the constituency. As per media reports, sewer lines and inadequate water supply are problems in lower income areas, while traffic congestion and inadequate parking space are issues in upper income areas.

The counting of votes will take place on 11 February. In the 8 February election, AAP’s Lal will contest against BJP’s Ravindra Chaudhary and Congress’ Abhishek Dutt.

Here is brief information about the constituency:

Constituency name: 42

Constituency number: Kasturba Nagar

District name: New Delhi

Total electors: 148043

Female electors: 64811

Male electors: 83230

Third gender: 2

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: Lal of the AAP has been the incumbent MLA since 2013. He had defeated the sitting legislator Neeraj Basoya of the Congress in the 2013 polls by a margin of over 9,000 votes. In the 2015 polls, Lal improved his margin of victory to over 15,000 votes.

Demographics: Falling under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, the constituency is considered a Punjabi bastion. South Extension I, South Extension II, Lodhi Colony, Kotla Mubarakpur, Defence Colony, Andrewsganj, Pillanji village, Garhi, Jnagpura Extension, Pant Nagar and parts of Lajpat Nagar, among others.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.