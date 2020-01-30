Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Kalkaji profile: AAP fields Atishi against BJP's Dharamveer Singh and Congress' Shivani Chopra

Kalkaji Assembly Election 2020 | The electoral battle at Kalkaji has taken a high-profile turn with the entry of AAP leader Atishi as the party’s candidate from the Assembly constituency. Kalkaji will vote along with 69 other Assembly seats in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election on 8 February.

The Assembly constituency, which comes under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, saw a dramatic change in its demographics after delimitation when low incomes areas were added to it. The result of the Atishi versus Dharamveer Singh, BJP's candidate for the seat, and Congress' Shivani Chopra will be announced on 11 February when the votes will be counted.

Here's a brief profile on the constituency:

Constituency Name: Kalkaji

Constituency Number: 51

District Name: South Delhi

Total Electors: 1,64,319

Female Electors: 72,236

Male Electors: 92,072

Third Gender: 11

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra won the seat thrice between 1998 and 2008. However, he narrowly lost to Harmeet Kalka of the BJP in the 2013 polls. In the 2015 Assembly polls, Kalka lost to AAP’s Avtar Singh by a margin of fewer than 20,000 votes.

Demographics: The constituency has a diverse mix of population with a sizeable number of Punjabi refugees, Purvanchalis, slum and JJ (jhuggi jhopdi) dwellers residing under it. In fact, there are 25 slum clusters that constitute a major chunk of the vote bank for AAP and Congress in the constituency.

Maharani Bagh, Ishwar Nagar, New Friends Colony, Bharat Nagar, Sarai Jullena, Masih Garh, Sriniwaspuri, East of Kailash, Garhi East of Kailash, Sukhdev Vihar, Shyam Nagar, Kalkaji, Giri Nagar and Govind Puri are some of the localities in the constituency.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.